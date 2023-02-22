REMINDER: Keep Mailboxes, Fire Hydrants Clear of Snow
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As you shovel off your driveway from the recent snowfall, don't forget to clear away the snow from your mailbox.
The U.S. Postal Service is asking you to clear the snow and ice away from your mailbox to help mail carriers provide the best delivery service possible and reduce the risk of injuries.
Local fire officials are also asking you to take the time to clear the fire hydrant closet to your house.
A house fire can double in size every 30 seconds, and if fire crews have to spend 2-3 minutes digging out a hydrant, it could have devastating results.
Clearing away the snow will ensure hydrants are visible and will greatly speed the response time in case of an emergency.
