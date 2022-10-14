Register Now for St. Cloud’s CentraCare Wishbone Walk/Run
Thanksgiving. I call it the "eating holiday". And it is a proven fact that the average person gains anywhere from 10-15 pounds during the holidays. The holidays meaning from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. That seems like a lot, but when you consider how many holiday parties there are in between those dates, it's totally understandable. So, to maybe get some exercise in and get a jump on some of those holiday calories, while doing something for a great cause, here is CentraCare and the YMCA's Wishbone walk/run.
The event will happen on November 24th this year, and the cost is very affordable at just $5 per participant. The walk/run will start at the YMCA on Stockinger Drive at 8am. The roads around the area will close at 7am, but the parking lot by the YMCA will be open for participants to park
There is a "Little Turkey's" race that will take place right before the main event. This is a 1K run for kids. Then the main event, the Wishbone run is a 5K and the walk is 2 miles.
During the race, masks are NOT required. Please wear your masks inside the YMCA and please have your masks ready incase you are in close contact with other individuals at the start line.
Everyone who registers for the walk/run will receive a race beanie. Basically a stocking cap with Bernicks, YMCA Wishbone run on it.
Start the holiday season out with some exercise and fun! All the information you need is on the YMCA website.
