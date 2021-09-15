It's that time of year again. Each year Minnesota based Target has an event that lasts for a few weeks where you can recycle your old car seats and receive a discount coupon to use in the store on several other child related equipment. The event is going on until September 25th.

This year the 20% coupon can be used for any of these things:

The condition on the coupon is that it needs to be used by October 2 of this year. Basically it's so that you trade in your old car seat, buy a new one or use it to upgrade to whatever stage your child is in... like maybe moving to a booster seat for example. Oh, there is one other catch, you do need to be a Target Circle member- that is their rewards program. It's free to sign up, and it can get you even more discounts. It's kind of a win-win.

This event with Target has been going on since 2016 and they have recycle more than 22 million pounds of car seats according to Bring Me The News.

If you are wanting to drop off an old car seat, you can do that at the guest services area, or they will be able to let you know where to go in the store that is most convenient for you. Once you do that, you will need to open your Target Circle app and scan a code that gets you that 20% off coupon. Again, that rewards program is totally free and can get you some other discounts that you can use on several other items within the store.

