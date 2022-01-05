Recent Cold Spell Brings Dozens of Furnace Repair Calls

ST. CLOUD -- The phrase "it's not if, it's when" proved to be a true statement for several central Minnesota residents during the brutal cold spell last week.

Jeremy Salzburn is the Owner of H&S Heating and Air Conditioning. He says over the New Year's Holiday they had roughly 63 service calls regarding a broken furnace.

Generally when those cold swings come in and stick around, it causes an increase in calls. The equipment cant' catch a break during those extremely cold stretches and that's when you see your older units go out.

Salzburn says this isn't uncommon, especially in winter, as parts will break over time.

He says just like with your car, regular maintenance can help extend the life of your furnace and keep it in working order.

Checking and changing your filter monthly, duct cleaning makes a big difference and helps with air flow. Then trust your gut, if something doesn't feel right or sound different make the phone call.

Salzburn says if you should find yourself in a similar situation, don't hesitate to call your furnace service company.

Another string of cold weather is expected throughout the next week, with evening temperatures dropping well below zero.