It's Winter, and it's cold. And occasionally we, as Minnesotans, will need to have our car jump-started. Especially if you are a person who has to leave their car outside all night. These cold mornings can be a bit tricky when trying to start your cold car.

So, what do you do? In years past, it was easy, get a jump-start and be on your way.

More and more we have been hearing that you should "never" jump start a newer car, at least not one newer than about 2005. Why? It may damage either the donor car's or the receiving car's electrical system. This is true and also not true. So not exactly a full on true or false answer.

According to NRMA.com you CAN jump start to and from a newer car, but you need to know the risks and how to do it safely.

Some of the biggest issues you will find with a new car is "where is the battery". I know that sounds a bit silly, but now they are sometimes placed in the trunk, behind or under the seats in the car, or just in a "non obvious" spot under the hood of the car. Once you have located the battery, you just need to know how to do it safely.

There are some important steps to follow:

Sometimes it might just be best to have a jumper pack on hand. Make sure that it's charged and just include it with you in any "survival" gear that you may carry with you when on a road trip. If you happen to need a jump within city limits, it might be a good idea to call the professionals. But above all, it's best to make sure that your battery is in good working order. And replace it if it's getting too old. Generally you can take it to any place that sells them and they will be able to check to see if it needs to be replaced or not.

Welcome to winter!

