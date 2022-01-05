UNDATED -- We have some weather announcements for Wednesday night, January 5th, 2022.

RELIGION:

- Awana and Wednesday Night Live at Discovery Church has been canceled for tonight (Wednesday).

- Together as One ACC religion classes and community meal at St. Peter's Church is canceled Wednesday night due to weather.

- St. Martin Faith Formation classes are canceled for tonight (Wednesday).

If you have a weather-related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.