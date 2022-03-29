Ready for an Energetic Dog? Your Family May Need This One

TCHS

Every week we get to talk with Kate from the Tri-Country Humane Society about the featured adoptable pet.  This week it's Riza.  She is a stray dog that has been at the TCHS for about a month.  She needs a home.  Look- she's so happy!

TCHS
loading...

Because she is a stray, they don't have a lot of information on her.  Only that she is about 40 pounds, she is fully grown, about 2 years old and she is full of energy.  And when I say that I mean FULL OF ENERGY!  She would be best suited for an individual or family that has the time to take her for walks/runs, maybe has a fenced in back yard so she can run and play, or just an active family.

If you have other dogs or kids in the home and want to make sure that Riza would get along with everyone, feel free to bring them all in to the Tri-County Humane Society for a meet and greet.  That's the best way to know if this is the right fit for everyone involved.

TCHS
loading...

You can find out more about Riza and the other pets that are available for adoption on their website.

Each Tuesday we talk with the Tri County Humane Society.  We will let you know what happens with Riza and see who is available next week.

