SCSU Goalie Hrenak Signs With NHL’s Kings

St. Cloud State University men's hockey goaltender David Hrenak has signed a contract with the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Hrenak will join the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign on an amateur tryout contract before his pro contract begins next season.

The Slovakia native spent five years at SCSU and set team records for wins (82) and shutouts (14) while finishing his career second in saves with 3,370. In addition to his place in the Huskies' record books, he was named All-NCHC three times.

For his career, Hrenak finishes with an 82-44-13 record, 2.40 goals against average and .910 save percentage. He helped the Huskies to the National Championship game in 2021.