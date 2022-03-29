Here is an Instagram handle you are for sure going to want to follow. Kaycee and Mark Kramer recently purchased the abandoned Norcross Public School building in Norcross, Minnesota, and are documenting the renovation process on Instagram @SchoolHouseHome.

This Art Deco style building was built in 1936 as part of ht Works Progress Administration and was a fully operational school until the 1970s:

This unique building is in need of a complete restoration and could be a wonderful home for the right buyer. The property has been a summer project for a husband and wife team but has never been lived in. Project has been partially cleaned out and is ready for work. The property features VERY strong, substantial foundation and walls and was built by the Works Progress Administration in 1938 as a school.

Real estate website Redfin.com shared the school/home was sold in early March for $35,000.

Kaycee and Mark have been sharing their journey thus far with the school, posting unique items left behind, and old design features like a coal shoot to the basement.

The couple has already gained quite a bit of traction online, amassing over 17,000 followers on their Instagram page. Followers started inquiring about a donation page as well where they could contribute to the progress and if you are interested there has been a GoFundMe set up for the school/house with a $20,000 goal.

Congrats to this creative couple! I can't wait to follow along on this journey and eventually see the final product.

