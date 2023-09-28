Ready for A New Restaurant St. Cloud? It’s Looking Close!

After moving back here to my home state of Minnesota a few months ago from California, I've noticed how much I miss Mexican food. There were so many great places for that in Southern California. So when I saw a sign for a new Mexican restaurant in St. Cloud, I had to stop and check it out.

It was over a year ago that it was first reported that a new restaurant was coming to the old KFC building on Hwy 10 in East St. Cloud. At that time the KFC building had been standing empty for almost 10 years.

After seeing the sign for the new Mexican restaurant "Sol Azteca" when driving by I had to go check it out. It's located right on the frontage road off of Hwy 10 right near the Dairy Queen. It's address is 625 Frontage Rd, St. Cloud, MN 56304.

It's not open yet and the "Coming Soon" sign that has been there over a year is still in the window. But now there is furniture inside. The booths and seating are installed and the outside looks done and ready to welcome guests.

There is no website available online but there is a google listing for the business listing it as a Mexican restaurant. However, there is no menu available.

But it looks like a lot of progress has been made and hopefully it won't be long until they're serving up some incredible Mexican Entrees.

