Randall Crash Sunday Morning Sends Driver to Hospital

RANDALL (WJON News) - A one-vehicle crash near Randall sent the driver to the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one-vehicle crash on Bison Road, north of 230th Street, about three miles west of Randall in Parker Township. Officials arrived just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday morning.



Authorities say 37-year-oldJarret Hall of Long Prairie lost control of his vehicle, left the road, and rolled.

Hall was sent to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

