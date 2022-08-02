Ramsey Man Indicted for Carjacking, Gun Violations

Ramsey Man Indicted for Carjacking, Gun Violations

Joshua Olson, Sherburne County Jail

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possession of a gun as a felon.

According to court documents, on June 4, 2022,31-year-old Joshua Olson armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun, used force, violence, and intimidation to steal a black 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan from the vehicle’s owner.

Olson has multiple prior felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin Counties and is therefore prohibited from having guns or ammunition at any time.

Olson is charged with one count of carjacking, one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Get our free mobile app

He made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on August 1, 2022, before Magistrate Judge John Docherty.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top