Ramsey Man Indicted for Carjacking, Gun Violations

MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possession of a gun as a felon.

According to court documents, on June 4, 2022,31-year-old Joshua Olson armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun, used force, violence, and intimidation to steal a black 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan from the vehicle’s owner.

Olson has multiple prior felony convictions in Cass, Crow Wing, and Aitkin Counties and is therefore prohibited from having guns or ammunition at any time.

Olson is charged with one count of carjacking, one count of possessing a firearm as a felon, and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Get our free mobile app

He made his initial appearance in U.S. District Court on August 1, 2022, before Magistrate Judge John Docherty.