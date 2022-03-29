Rain, Snow Moving Through Minnesota

UNDATED -- Through Thursday, several waves of precipitation are expected.

The National Weather Service says the first wave will start Tuesday afternoon in the form of light rain. Heavier rainfall is expected Tuesday night over southern Minnesota with perhaps a couple of strong thunderstorms along the Iowa border. Farther north, the precipitation will be in the form of rain, sleet, freezing rain or light snow.

The precipitation will taper off on Wednesday with mainly light rain, mixed with light snow across central and west-central Minnesota. Wednesday night, another area of steadier precipitation will affect west-central Wisconsin where a few inches of snow will occur.

Thursday will see light snow tapering off with mainly cloudy skies across Minnesota.