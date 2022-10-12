Queen of Norway to Visit Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Queen of Norway is coming to Minnesota for a visit.

Her Majesty Queen Sonja will visit the state Thursday through Sunday to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S.

The Queen's program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield which was founded by Norwegian immigrants in 1874.

She will also commemorate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Mindekirken - also known as the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church - in Minneapolis. It was established in 1922 by the Norwegian Lutheran Church of America and is one of only two churches in the U.S. that still conducts services in Norwegian.