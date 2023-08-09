Put Your Running Shoes and Thinking Caps on for Amazing-est Race

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You and a few friends can run around downtown St. Cloud solving clues and puzzles for a good cause.

The 4th annual Amazing-est Race organized by the United Way of Central Minnesota is coming up next Saturday, August 19th.

Spokeswoman Sam Switzer says teams can be made up of two to four people.

Who race around downtown St. Cloud. they are solving puzzles, completing challenges, and just doing silly stuff along the way. Each team has a list of challenges they have to complete for a different point value. At the end of the race the first team back to the finish line with the most points is our winner.

Switzer says the race starts and ends at Lake George.

All of the challenges will fall in about a mile perimeter around that starting location. To participate you don't have to be an elite athlete, a lot of it is going to be solving those puzzles and just trying to strategize on how to get to certain places quicker or really planning out your day so you are not back tracking too much.

Switzer says there are cash prizes for the top three placing teams. Online registration is open right now, they are capping the competition at 30 teams.

The cost is $30 each for adults and $15 each for children.

The money is going toward supporting mental health in central Minnesota.

