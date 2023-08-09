Put Your Running Shoes and Thinking Caps on for Amazing-est Race

Put Your Running Shoes and Thinking Caps on for Amazing-est Race

United Way of Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You and a few friends can run around downtown St. Cloud solving clues and puzzles for a good cause.

The 4th annual Amazing-est Race organized by the United Way of Central Minnesota is coming up next Saturday, August 19th.

Spokeswoman Sam Switzer says teams can be made up of two to four people.

Who race around downtown St. Cloud.  they are solving puzzles, completing challenges, and just doing silly stuff along the way.  Each team has a list of challenges they have to complete for a different point value.  At the end of the race the first team back to the finish line with the most points is our winner.

Switzer says the race starts and ends at Lake George.

All of the challenges will fall in about a mile perimeter around that starting location.  To participate you don't have to be an elite athlete, a lot of it is going to be solving those puzzles and just trying to strategize on how to get to certain places quicker or really planning out your day so you are not back tracking too much.

Switzer says there are cash prizes for the top three placing teams. Online registration is open right now, they are capping the competition at 30 teams.

United Way of Central Minnesota
loading...

The cost is $30 each for adults and $15 each for children.

Get our free mobile app

The money is going toward supporting mental health in central Minnesota.

United Way of Central Minnesota
loading...

READ RELATED ARTICLES

 

LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota

Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports