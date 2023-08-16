Pumpkin Spice Season. Annoyed or Elated? Central Minnesota Weighs In.

It seems like its one extreme or the other when it comes to Pumpkin Spice Season. Wait, did I just say that Pumpkin Spice has it's own Season? It's come to that. Our four seasons are Spring, Summer, Winter and Pumpkin Spice. Anyway, I digress. It seems like you either love or hate the whole Pumpkin Spice craze.

Photo by Theo Crazzolara on Unsplash Photo by Theo Crazzolara on Unsplash loading...

Well, if you haven't heard, today is the day that Dunkin' debuts their Fall drink menu that includes the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte. That's much earlier then normal. And Starbucks isn't far behind. Their Fall menu will debut on August 24th. Just for the record, the first day of Fall is still over a month away.

Well I decided to find out where Central Minnesota stands on this subject. So I took to Facebook to ask for votes.

The voting came out with approximately 60% of people saying today is TOO EARLY to debut the Fall/ Pumpkin Spice Season drink menu.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS:

So overall, Central Minnesota thinks its too early for the Fall drink menu's to come out. So raise that Pumpkin Spice Latte up in the air and CHEERS! to Pumpkin Spice Season...love it or hate it.

