Price is Right is Coming to Minnesota – Come On Down!

Have you had dreams of being on the Price is Right and hearing your name being called to "COME ON DOWN"? You will have that chance coming up in 2023 as the Price is Right is coming to Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake.

Some people have always had the dream of getting on a game show with the chance of winning major money. The thing about the Price is Right is that first, you have to get tickets to the show. You can do that for this one by going to the Mystic Lake website, then you have to have your name called to come down and play the game. Then, you have to get a winning bid to be able to play the game and possible win the Showcase Showdown!

So, if all of those things fall into place, you could be winning some very nice prizes. The show will be filmed this coming March. There are a few days to choose from;

I will tell you that there are tricks to getting picked to come on down to contestants row. People who have been successful at that usually look super excited when they are waiting to go into the show room. They wear fun shirts with crazy sayings on them (family friendly) and look super outgoing. A lot of what the show is about is seeing people have fun - it's show business. So they aren't going to pick people who look like they won't be excited and so forth. So, act like a fool (within reason) and you will probably have a better chance of getting on the show.

Good luck!!

