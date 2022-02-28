Prep Wrestling Update – February 28th, 2022

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2021-2022 WRESTLING

(Friday February 24 Thru Saturday February 25th) Results)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all twelve teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season. SECTION INDIVIDUAL RESULTS and the last rating of the season.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

CLASS A No. 3

Tucker Simmons 106 No. 6

Alex Diederich 126 No. 4

Jacob Leibold 152 No. 3

Bryce Holm 220 No. 5

Jeremy Mugg 285 No. 3

The Royals had a very good Section 7A Individual tournament with eight state qualifiers and total of twelve place winners. They earned four section championship by: Alex Diederich 126 (38-4), Gabe Gorecki 170 (35-4), Bryce Holm 220 (38-9) and Jeremy Mugg 285 (38-6). Those also earning their tickets to the state tournament were: Tucker Simmons 106 (38-10), Jacob Leibold 152 (44-2) and Hunter Novitzki 182 (26-17). Will Gorecki 132 (26-9) earned his ticket by coming back to a challenge match to defeat the No. 6A ranked wrestler to earn his ticket to the state. This was one of two of the toughest weights in the section tournament. Kaden Holm 195 (20-12) earned third place,Brady Yourczek 138 (16-21) earned fourth place, Lane Olson 113 (37-4) and Bryce Binek 120 (25-21) both earned fifth place medals.

ROYALTON/UPSALA ROYALS (Section 7A) (No. 3A) vs. UNITED NORTH CENTRAL (Section8A) (No. 7A) Thursday March 3rd 11:00 AM

Tucker Simmons 106 8th 36-10 vs. Conrad Koll United North Central 7th 20-8

Alex Diederich 126 11th 38-4 vs. Troy VanKeulen Minneota 12th 26-11

Will Gorecki 132 11th 26-9 vs. Boden Simon Maple River/USC 12th 42-3

Jacob Leibold 152 12th 44-2 vs. Isaiah Rodriguez Maple Rive/USC 12th 34-12

Gabe Gorecki 170 12th 12th 35-4 vs. Jaedin Johnson KW 11th 38-3

Hunter Novitzki 182 12th 26-17 vs. Caleb Vancura JCC 11th 44-4

Bryce Holm 220 11th 38-9 vs. Jackson Duellman Dover-Eyota 11th 27-4

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

CLASS A No. 4

Mark Schiefelbein 113 No. 10

Lucas Jurek 138 No. 9

Gavin Winter 145 No. 10

Ashton Hanan 170 No. 1

Carter Holtz 182 No. 1

Haden Rosenow 195 No. 9

The Cubs had a very impressive Section 4A Individual tournament with ten earning their tickets to the state tournament and a total of thirteen earning medals. The Cubs won four section championships by: Carter Holtz 182 (41-3), Ashton Hanan 170 (28-3), Haden Rosenow 195 (24-6) and Blake Brutger 132 (22-13). Earning their tickets to the state individual tournament were: Mark Schiefelbein 113 (33-11), Jack Bollman 126 (21-10), Lucas Jurek 138 (36-10), Gavin Winter 145 (20-1), Logan Kuseske 152 (29-18) and Hank Meyer 160 (26-18) all earned second place medals. Ace Meyer 285 (30-17) earned third place, Connor Carlson 106 (14-20) and William Serbus 120 (0-21 both earn fourth place medals.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS (Section 4A) No. 4A vs. WEST CENTRAL AREA/A/BE Section 6A) No. 5A

Mark Schiefelbein 113 8th 33-11 vs. Chase Smith Minnewaska 9th 30-4

Jack Bollman 120 11th 21-10 vs. Mason Bruder LPGE/BR 9th 38-6

Blake Brutger 132 11th 22-13 vs. Hunter Gurchow WCA/A/BE 9th 40-10

Lucas Jurek 138 12th 36-10 vs. Soloman Wales WCA/A/BE 10th 35-10

Gavin Winter 145 11th 20-1 vs. Tucker Ginther Caledonia 11th 31-8

Logan Kuseske 152 11th 29-18 vs. Gavin Gust Dover-Eyota 11th 33-1

Hank Meyer 160 9th 26-18 vs. Eion Ness UNc 12th 41-5

Ashton Hanan 170 12th 28-3 vs. Matthew Haley JCC 11th 39-8

Carter Holtz 182 12th 41-3 vs. Tytan Small St. Charles 11th 33-9

Kaden Rosenow 195 10th 24-6 vs. Tyler Stuhaug Fertile 12th 20-13

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

CLASS A No. 10

Wyatt Novitzki 106 No. 5

Drew Lange 138 No. 7

Sam Harren 195 No. 6

The Huskers had a good Section 7A individual tournament with four earning their tickets to the state tournament and eleven medals were earned. Wyatt Novitzki 106 (33-3) earned the section championship and Masyn Patrick 120 (32-7), Drew Lange 138 (43-7) and Sam Harren 195 (38-6) all earned second place section medals. Simon Boeckman 126 (26-14), William Pilarski 145 (28-7) and Jaxon Bartkowicz 152 (28-11) all earned third place medals. Luke Bieniek 160 (23-12) and Evan Litchy 182 (21-26) both earned fourth place, Kolton Harren 170 (9-5) earned fifth place and Alex Sanchez-Mohs 285 (9-24) took sixth place.

Wyatt Novitzki 106 9th 33-3 vs. Dalton Wilson (LEHE) 7th 27-10

Masyn Patrick 120 8th 32-7 vs. Bo Zwiener Westfield 9th 32-4

Drew Lange 138 10th 43-7 vs. Nate Bobendrier Pipestone 12th 33-12

Sam Harren 195 12th 38-6 vs. Thomas Dineen Benson 11th 43-0

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Austin Schlangen 285 No. 4

The Eagles had a good section 4A tournament with three punching their tickets to the state tournament and a total of ten medal winners. Teagyn Ludwig 120 (31-13), Isaac Ortiz 152 (32-13) and Austin Schlangen 285 (38-6) all earned section championships. Rylan Schueller 182 (23-18) and Sonnie DeHeer 195 (25-21) both earned third place and Gavin Caron 145 (19-23) and Mitch Lipinski 220 (12-15 earned fourth place and Treyce Ludwig 138 (11-22) earned fifth place. Ryder Schmidt 106 (11-15) and Brayden Kramer 132 (15-13) both took eighth place.

Teagyn Ludwig 120 12th 31-13 vs. Bennet Arceneau BHVPP 11th 25-13

Isaac Ortiz 152 10th 32-13 vs. Hank Tellers UNC 11th 34-8

Austin Schlangen 285 12th 38-6 vs. Trey Lancaster LPGE/BR 12th 35-9

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

Peyton Hemmesch 182 No. 9

Spencer Eisenbraun 220 No. 8

The Bulldogs earned nine Section 5A medals including one punching his ticket to the state tournament. Freshman Peyton Hemmesch 182 (30-5) earned the section championship. Spencer Eisenbraun 220 (34-6) earned third place and

Mason McNabb 113 (23-16), Brandon Hess 132 (24-21) and Aaron Mages 170 (20-19) all earned fourth place medals. Grant Wendlandt 145 (8-15), Trenton LeClaire 152 (8-34) and Seth Vearrier 195 (16-24) all took sixth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

CLASS AA No. 3

Kaden Nicolas 113 No. 3

Landen Kujawa 120 No. 4

Ethan Anderson 138 No. 7

Tyson Ricker 170 No. 8

Dylan Kolby 220 No. 7

The Bulldogs had a good team performance with fourteen medal winners at the Section 6AA individual tournament. The Bulldogs had four that punched their ticket to the individual tournament; Landen Kujawa 120 (35-4) and Mason Doucette 152 (39-7) both earned championship medals and Kaden Nicolas 113 (34-5) and Bryce Kuschel 285 (32-8) both earned second place medals to earn their tickets to the state. Ethan Anderson 138 (26-10), Adam Jurek 160 (33-10), Tyson Ricker 170 (32-10), Dylan Weber 195 (27-11) and Dylan Kolby 220 (22-5) all earned third place medals. Bennett Kujawa 106 (22-13) earned fourth place, Drew May 126 (29-15) and Ethan Duncombe 145 (18-10) both earned fifth place. Nolan Muellner 132 (6-11) and Ryan Nelson 182 (10-9) both took eighth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS Section 6AA (No. 3AA vs. THIEF RIVER FALLS Section 8AA No. 8AA

Kaden Nicolas 113 9th 34-5 vs. Sai Yang St. Paul Johnson 12th 32-7

Landen Kujawa 120 9th 35-4 vs. Zander Clausen DB/LQPV 11th 43-6

Mason Doucette 152 12th 39-7 vs. Blake Lorentz Perham 12th 39-13

Bryce Kuschel 285 12th 32-8 vs. Gannon Rosenfeld MAWE 12th 10-0

FOLEY FALCONS

CLASS AA Lean and Mean

Cyler Ruhoff 106 No. 9

Elijah Novak 285 No. 1

The Falcons earned eleven Section 6AA metals, including three the punched their ticket to the state tournament. Cyler Ruhoff 106 (24-3) and Elijah Novak 285 (45-0) both earned championships and Cole Rudnitski 145 (25-11) earned his ticket thru a challenge match. Colton Rothfork 220 (20-16) earned fourth place and Alex Jennissen 152 (29-11) and Zach Jennissen 160 (15-19) both earned fifth place medals. Wyatt Wall 113 (17-13 and Josiah Peterson 182 (30-12) both earned sixth place and Tyler Wilhelmi 120 (3-15), Cayden Hansmeier 132 (13-29) and Aiden Micholski 195 (17-14) all took eighth place.

Cyler Ruhoff 106 10th 24-3 vs. Asher Brenden Grand Rapids 9th 30-13

Cole Rudnitski 145 11th 25-11 vs. Kaleb Lochner ZM 10th 36-10

Elijah Novak 285 12th 45-0 vs. Bye

ROCORI SPARTANS

Austin Moscho 152 No. 3

Grady Minnerath 220 No. 6

The Spartans had nine Section 6AA medal winners and two that punched their ticket to the state tournament. Grady Minnerath 220 (33-10) earned the championship and Austin Moscho 152 (41-5) earned second place for their ticket to the state. Evan Moscho 145 (32-10) earned third, and Mason Orth 182 (30-9) earned fourth place. Kameron Moscho 106 (23-11), Luke Hemmesch 138 (16-13) and Matt Goebel 195 (29-13) both took sixth place and Jack Major 126 (24-17) and Ryan Rose 170 (25-21) both took eighth place.

Austin Moscho 152 12th 41-5 vs. Jon Heveron COHE 12th 25-10

Grady Minnerath 220 10th 33-10 vs. Gavin Gerhard Fridley 23-11

ALBANY HUSKIES

Jacob Adrian 285 No. 7

The Huskies earned ten Section 6AA medals; they had two that punched their ticket to the state tournament. Jacob Adrian 285 (38-5) earned the Section 6AA championship and Devin Hansen 132 (38-13) earn a second place medal and his ticket to the state tournament. Owen Carlson 145 (15-10), Peyton Krumrei 160 (39-12) and DeClan Crumley 195 (36-15) all earned third place medals. Mason Plumski 138 (11-15) and Cole Moulzolf 152 (16-29) both earned fifth place and Nathan Kollman 106 (14-31) and Cooper Brinkman 170 (4-15) both took eighth place.

Devin Hansen 132 11th 38-13 vs. Chase DeBlaere Simley 12th 47-4

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

Vance Barz 113 No. 5

Cole Ackerman 182 No. 6

The Storm earned five Section 6AA tournament medals; including one that punch his ticket to the state tournament. Cole Ackerman 182 (14-3) earned second place, Vance Barz 113 (32-2) earned third place, Logan Culbertson 120 (11-15) and Ethan Anderson 138 (4-13) both took eight place.

Cole Ackerman 182 12th 14-3 vs. Joey Novak New Prague 11th 25-0

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

CLASS AAA Lean and Mean

Jaxon Kenning 138 No. 3

Cody Brott 182 No. 6

Tucker Hugg 220 No. 9

The Crush earned eleven section 8AAA medals, including four that punched their tickets to the state tournament. Jaxon Kenning 138 (41-2) and Cody Brott 182 (32-8) both earn section championships. Tucker Hugg 285 (35-7) and Sutton ending 195 (33-9) both earned second place. Noah Neuman 113 (16-18) earned third place and Jack Hamak 106 (25-17), Koda Nelson 132 (19-13) and Patrick Njoya 220 (13-21) all earned fourth place. Tanner Hugg 126 (20-23 and Sam Long 160 (21-21) both earned fifth place and Aidan Orth 145 (22-20) earned sixth place.

Jaxon Kenning 138 10th 41-2 vs. Calder Sheehan Rochester Marshall 9th 37-7

Cody Brott 182 12th 32-8 vs. Cole Sutrick Shakopee 12th 28-8

Tucker Hugg 285 11th 35-7 vs. Will Sather Eden Prairie 10th 38-1

SARTELL-ST. STEPEHN SABRES

Spencer Johnson 126. No. 5

Dylan Enriquez 138 No. 6

Ashton Lipinsk 152 No. 3

Will Budge 220 No. 10

The Sabres had a very good Section 8AAA tournament; they earned eleven medals, including three that punch their tickets to the state tournament. Spencer Johnson 126 (38-6), Dylan Enriquez 138 (31-8) and Ashton Lipinski 152 (26-6) all earned second place medals. Will Budge 195 (27-7) earned third place and Donovan Lund 182 (10-19) earned fourth place. Alex Hendrickson 106 (15-24), Zaccory Anderson 120 (15-24), Dutch Nordby 132 (19-15) and Kaden Brooks 145 (23-15) all earned fifth place and Ryan Joyce 160 (5-14) and Ben

Karasch 220 (5-18) both earned sixth place. The Sartell Sabres did have a very smoothly run tournament, good job guys!

Spencer Johnson 126 12th 38-6 vs. Elijah Wald Wayzata 11th 27-18

Dylan Enriquez 138 12th 31-8 vs. Xavier Ripplinger Burnsville 12th 33-3

Austin Lipinski 142 12th 26-6 vs. Brad Little Woodbury 9th 41-6.