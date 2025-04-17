Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; Thursday, April 17

Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Thursday, April 17

photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson

The Cathedral softball team beat Foley 21-2 in five innings on Thursday afternoon.

CHS collected 20 hits as a team, led by three hit games from Tayla Vought, Kyah Koenig, McKenna Buckentine and CJ Jerzak. Berkley Mathiasen struck out six in a complete game victory.

The Crusaders will host Albany on Monday.

ELSEWHERE: 

Holdingford 9, Eden Valley-Watkins 3
Holdingford 17, Eden Valley-Watkins 10
St. Cloud 12, Buffalo 3
Willmar @ St. Cloud 4

Thursday's Softball Schedule: 

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4:30 PM
Brainerd @ ROCORI 4:30 PM

BASEBALL 

Delano 4, Becker 1
Little Falls 8, Foley 2
Royalton 7, Pierz 4
Cathedral 12, Milaca 2
- Henry Schloe pitched a complete game, striking out six, while also driving in a run offensively. 
Ogilvie 18, St. John’s Prep 5

Thursday's Baseball Schedule: 

Sartell @ Detroit Lakes 4:30 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 5 PM
ROCORI @ St. Cloud 6 PM

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud

What Does AI Think St. Cloud Looks Like at Christmas?

Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Newsletter

More From 1390 Granite City Sports