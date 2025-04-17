Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Thursday, April 17
The Cathedral softball team beat Foley 21-2 in five innings on Thursday afternoon.
CHS collected 20 hits as a team, led by three hit games from Tayla Vought, Kyah Koenig, McKenna Buckentine and CJ Jerzak. Berkley Mathiasen struck out six in a complete game victory.
The Crusaders will host Albany on Monday.
ELSEWHERE:
Holdingford 9, Eden Valley-Watkins 3
Holdingford 17, Eden Valley-Watkins 10
St. Cloud 12, Buffalo 3
Willmar @ St. Cloud 4
Thursday's Softball Schedule:
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4:30 PM
Brainerd @ ROCORI 4:30 PM
BASEBALL
Delano 4, Becker 1
Little Falls 8, Foley 2
Royalton 7, Pierz 4
Cathedral 12, Milaca 2
- Henry Schloe pitched a complete game, striking out six, while also driving in a run offensively.
Ogilvie 18, St. John’s Prep 5
Thursday's Baseball Schedule:
Sartell @ Detroit Lakes 4:30 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 5 PM
ROCORI @ St. Cloud 6 PM