Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Thursday, April 17

The Cathedral softball team beat Foley 21-2 in five innings on Thursday afternoon.

CHS collected 20 hits as a team, led by three hit games from Tayla Vought, Kyah Koenig, McKenna Buckentine and CJ Jerzak. Berkley Mathiasen struck out six in a complete game victory.

The Crusaders will host Albany on Monday.

ELSEWHERE:

Holdingford 9, Eden Valley-Watkins 3

Holdingford 17, Eden Valley-Watkins 10

St. Cloud 12, Buffalo 3

Willmar @ St. Cloud 4

Thursday's Softball Schedule:

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4:30 PM

Brainerd @ ROCORI 4:30 PM

BASEBALL

Delano 4, Becker 1

Little Falls 8, Foley 2

Royalton 7, Pierz 4

Cathedral 12, Milaca 2

- Henry Schloe pitched a complete game, striking out six, while also driving in a run offensively.

Ogilvie 18, St. John’s Prep 5

Thursday's Baseball Schedule:

Sartell @ Detroit Lakes 4:30 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls 5 PM

ROCORI @ St. Cloud 6 PM

HUMAN FOODS THAT ARE GOOD FOR YOUR DOG

Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud