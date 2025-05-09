Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – May 9th, 2025

The Cathedral softball team beat Little Falls 10-3 Thursday to improve to 15-1 on the season. Sadie Meyer had a massive game with three hits and five runs batted in, including a grand slam in the second inning.

On the hill, Keira Alexander picked up the win with 3.2 innings of scoreless relief during which she struck out five batters.

The Crusaders will host Melrose in Waite Park at 5 p.m. on Friday.

OTHER SCORES FOR THURSDAY MAY 8th, 2025

Eden Valley-Watkins 11, Royalton 1

Foley 1, Albany 0

Holdingford 9, Paynesville 8

Paynesville 11, Holdingford 5

Melrose 8, West Central Area 6

Becker 4, Monticello 1

ROCORI 5, St. Cloud 0

Sartell 17, Detroit Lakes 1

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sartell @ Bemidji 4 PM

Melrose Area @ Cathedral 5 PM

Anoka @ ROCORI 5 PM

On the baseball diamond, the ROCORI Spartans won their ninth straight game with a dramatic 4-3 win in Cold Spring. The Spartand scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 4-1 lead, then held off a late Cardinals rally in the seventh to secure the win.

Tyler Prom tossed all seven innings for ROCORI and struck out five batters while allowing just four hits and a pair of walks.

The Spartans (10-2) will host the Monticello Magic Friday night for Alumni Night in Cold Spring.

OTHER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 8th

Monticello 2, Becker 0

Holdingford 8, Paynesville 7

Royalton 5, EV-W 1; Royalton 8, EV-W 3

Sartell 5, St. Cloud 0

Upsala/Swanville 17, St. John’s Prep 5

Alexandria 11, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Melrose 9, Sauk Centre 7

FRIDAY'S SCHEDULE

Sartell @ Detroit Lakes 4:30 PM

Cathedral @ Holy Family Catholic 5 PM

Big Lake @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Monticello @ ROCORI 7 PM