Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Friday, May 23rd
The Cathedral softball team continued its incredible season with a pair of wins in the Section 6AA tournament Thursday afternoon. The Crusaders beat Holdingford 10-2 and Pierz 12-2 to advance to Tuesday's semifinal round.
Sadie Meyer, Tayla Vought and Keira Alexander each posted a pair of hits for Cathedral in the win over Holdingford. Berkley Mahiasen allowed just a single hit and one run in her start for the Crusaders.
Liz Bell had two hits, including her 100th career hit, and Alexander tossed a complete game for Cathedral in their win over Pierz.
The Crusaders will play against Kimball (who beat Eden Valley-Watkins 15-0 and Pequot Lakes 3-0) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the section semifinals.
In Section 8AAAA, St. Cloud picked up an 11-4 win over Moorhead to set up a Friday matchup at St. Michael-Albertville 4:30 p.m..
Sartell beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-1 to advance to a matchup with Brainerd on Friday at 4:30 p.m..
FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Paynesville @ Holdingford (Waite Park) 10 AM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ Melrose (Waite Park) 10 AM
Becker @ St. Francis 12 PM
Hutchinson @ ROCORI 2 PM
Brainerd @ Sartell 4:30 PM
St. Cloud @ STMA 4:30 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji 4:30 PM
BASEBALL
On the baseball diamond, Sartell beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 20-1 in the Sabres' second game of the day. Earlier on Thursday, the Sabres beat ROCORI 3-2 in eight innings in Sartell.
Senior Carter Stutsman was 2-4 with a home run and four runs batted in for Sartell in their win against the Storm and junior leadoff hitter Brady Thompson went 3-3 with three runs and two runs batted in.
The Sabres' win over ROCORI was of the walk-off variety, with Miles Simonsen charting the game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap a three-hit game for the sophomore.
Cathedral's Henry Schloe and Jake Murphy combined to toss a no-hitter in the Crusaders' 10-0 win over Pequot Lakes. The win improves CHS to 16-1 on the season.
OTHER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 23rd
Melrose 4, Benson 3; Melrose 5, Benson 0
Kimball 6, Foley 4
Pierz 7, Holdingford 3
Paynesville 2, Royalton 1
Cathedral 10, Pequot Lakes 0
ROCORI 4, Fergus Falls 2
Sartell 3, ROCORI 2
Sartell 20, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Moorhead 5, St. Cloud 0
FRIDAY'S BASEBALL SCHEDULE
ACGC @ Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (Doubleheader) 12 PM
ROCORI @ Little Falls 12:30 PM
Pierz @ Cathedral 1 PM @ PUTZ
Holdingford @ Foley 4:30 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg 4:30 PM
Annandale @ Kimball 4:30 PM