Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; Friday, May 23rd

Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Friday, May 23rd

photo courtesy of Libby Auger

The Cathedral softball team continued its incredible season with a pair of wins in the Section 6AA tournament Thursday afternoon. The Crusaders beat Holdingford 10-2 and Pierz 12-2 to advance to Tuesday's semifinal round.

Sadie Meyer, Tayla Vought and Keira Alexander each posted a pair of hits for Cathedral in the win over Holdingford. Berkley Mahiasen allowed just a single hit and one run in her start for the Crusaders.

Liz Bell had two hits, including her 100th career hit, and Alexander tossed a complete game for Cathedral in their win over Pierz.

The Crusaders will play against Kimball (who beat Eden Valley-Watkins 15-0 and Pequot Lakes 3-0) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the section semifinals.

In Section 8AAAA, St. Cloud picked up an 11-4 win over Moorhead to set up a Friday matchup at St. Michael-Albertville 4:30 p.m..

Sartell beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-1 to advance to a matchup with Brainerd on Friday at 4:30 p.m..

FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Paynesville @ Holdingford (Waite Park) 10 AM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ Melrose (Waite Park) 10 AM
Becker @ St. Francis 12 PM
Hutchinson @ ROCORI 2 PM
Brainerd @ Sartell 4:30 PM
St. Cloud @ STMA 4:30 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji 4:30 PM

BASEBALL 

On the baseball diamond, Sartell beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 20-1 in the Sabres' second game of the day. Earlier on Thursday, the Sabres beat ROCORI 3-2 in eight innings in Sartell.

Senior Carter Stutsman was 2-4 with a home run and four runs batted in for Sartell in their win against the Storm and junior leadoff hitter Brady Thompson went 3-3 with three runs and two runs batted in.

The Sabres' win over ROCORI was of the walk-off variety, with Miles Simonsen charting the game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap a three-hit game for the sophomore.

Cathedral's Henry Schloe and Jake Murphy combined to toss a no-hitter in the Crusaders' 10-0 win over Pequot Lakes. The win improves CHS to 16-1 on the season.

OTHER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 23rd 

Melrose 4, Benson 3; Melrose 5, Benson 0
Kimball 6, Foley 4
Pierz 7, Holdingford 3
Paynesville 2, Royalton 1
Cathedral 10, Pequot Lakes 0
ROCORI 4, Fergus Falls 2
Sartell 3, ROCORI 2
Sartell 20, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Moorhead 5, St. Cloud 0

FRIDAY'S BASEBALL SCHEDULE

ACGC @ Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (Doubleheader) 12 PM
ROCORI @ Little Falls 12:30 PM
Pierz @ Cathedral 1 PM @ PUTZ
Holdingford @ Foley 4:30 PM
Eden Valley-Watkins @ Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg 4:30 PM
Annandale @ Kimball 4:30 PM

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year

No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Newsletter

More From 1390 Granite City Sports