Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – Friday, May 23rd

The Cathedral softball team continued its incredible season with a pair of wins in the Section 6AA tournament Thursday afternoon. The Crusaders beat Holdingford 10-2 and Pierz 12-2 to advance to Tuesday's semifinal round.

Sadie Meyer, Tayla Vought and Keira Alexander each posted a pair of hits for Cathedral in the win over Holdingford. Berkley Mahiasen allowed just a single hit and one run in her start for the Crusaders.

Liz Bell had two hits, including her 100th career hit, and Alexander tossed a complete game for Cathedral in their win over Pierz.

The Crusaders will play against Kimball (who beat Eden Valley-Watkins 15-0 and Pequot Lakes 3-0) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the section semifinals.

In Section 8AAAA, St. Cloud picked up an 11-4 win over Moorhead to set up a Friday matchup at St. Michael-Albertville 4:30 p.m..

Sartell beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-1 to advance to a matchup with Brainerd on Friday at 4:30 p.m..

FRIDAY'S SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Paynesville @ Holdingford (Waite Park) 10 AM

Eden Valley-Watkins @ Melrose (Waite Park) 10 AM

Becker @ St. Francis 12 PM

Hutchinson @ ROCORI 2 PM

Brainerd @ Sartell 4:30 PM

St. Cloud @ STMA 4:30 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji 4:30 PM

BASEBALL

On the baseball diamond, Sartell beat Sauk Rapids-Rice 20-1 in the Sabres' second game of the day. Earlier on Thursday, the Sabres beat ROCORI 3-2 in eight innings in Sartell.

Senior Carter Stutsman was 2-4 with a home run and four runs batted in for Sartell in their win against the Storm and junior leadoff hitter Brady Thompson went 3-3 with three runs and two runs batted in.

The Sabres' win over ROCORI was of the walk-off variety, with Miles Simonsen charting the game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth inning to cap a three-hit game for the sophomore.

Cathedral's Henry Schloe and Jake Murphy combined to toss a no-hitter in the Crusaders' 10-0 win over Pequot Lakes. The win improves CHS to 16-1 on the season.

OTHER SCORES FOR THURSDAY, MAY 23rd

Melrose 4, Benson 3; Melrose 5, Benson 0

Kimball 6, Foley 4

Pierz 7, Holdingford 3

Paynesville 2, Royalton 1

Cathedral 10, Pequot Lakes 0

ROCORI 4, Fergus Falls 2

Sartell 3, ROCORI 2

Sartell 20, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Moorhead 5, St. Cloud 0

FRIDAY'S BASEBALL SCHEDULE

ACGC @ Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (Doubleheader) 12 PM

ROCORI @ Little Falls 12:30 PM

Pierz @ Cathedral 1 PM @ PUTZ

Holdingford @ Foley 4:30 PM

Eden Valley-Watkins @ Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunberg 4:30 PM

Annandale @ Kimball 4:30 PM