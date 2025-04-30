Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, April 29th

After a bumpy night weather-wise on Monday, area softball and baseball teams were treated to a picture-perfect night on the field Tuesday. Here's a look at how the games ended up.

BASEBALL

Becker 4, Cambridge-Isanti 3

Foley 3, Melrose 1

Paynesville 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 1

ROCORI 21, Detroit Lakes 1; ROCORI 8, Detroit Lakes 1

Royalton 5, Holdingford 2

St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 2

Cathedral 5, Little Falls 2

Sartell 3, Willmar 1

Albany 15, Sauk Centre 6

SOFTBALL

Cathedral 7, Albany 4

St. Cloud 12, Alexandria 6

Cambridge-Isanti 1, Becker 0

Paynesville 13, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 18, Detroit Lakes 4

Eden Valley-Watkins 12, Osakis 2

ROCORI 15, Fergus Falls 0

Pequot Lakes 6, Foley 3; Pequot Lakes 6, Foley 4

Kimball 14, Holdingford 0

Kimball Area 11, Holdingford 0

Melrose 8, Sauk Centre 2

ROCORI 22, Fergus Falls 0