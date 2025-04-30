Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, April 29th
After a bumpy night weather-wise on Monday, area softball and baseball teams were treated to a picture-perfect night on the field Tuesday. Here's a look at how the games ended up.
BASEBALL
Becker 4, Cambridge-Isanti 3
Foley 3, Melrose 1
Paynesville 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 1
ROCORI 21, Detroit Lakes 1; ROCORI 8, Detroit Lakes 1
Royalton 5, Holdingford 2
St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 2
Cathedral 5, Little Falls 2
Sartell 3, Willmar 1
Albany 15, Sauk Centre 6
SOFTBALL
Cathedral 7, Albany 4
St. Cloud 12, Alexandria 6
Cambridge-Isanti 1, Becker 0
Paynesville 13, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 18, Detroit Lakes 4
Eden Valley-Watkins 12, Osakis 2
ROCORI 15, Fergus Falls 0
Pequot Lakes 6, Foley 3; Pequot Lakes 6, Foley 4
Kimball 14, Holdingford 0
Melrose 8, Sauk Centre 2
ROCORI 22, Fergus Falls 0