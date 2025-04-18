Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, April 17th

Thursday was a beautiful weather day to get out on the diamond. Here is a look at the scores from yesterday's action.

Get our free mobile app

BASEBALL

Becker 10, Zimmerman 2

St. Cloud 4, ROCORI 3

Kimball 7, Pillager 5

New London-Spicer 11, Paynesville 10

Melrose 14, Minnewaska 13

Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Fergus Falls 1

SOFTBALL

Becker 3, Zimmerman 1

Albany 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 4

Kimball 12, Maple Lake 0

Melrose 3, BOLD 2

Brainerd 2, ROCORI 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Sartell 1

St. Cloud 3, Willmar 2

St. Cloud 10, Willmar 0