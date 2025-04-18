Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, April 17th
Thursday was a beautiful weather day to get out on the diamond. Here is a look at the scores from yesterday's action.
BASEBALL
Becker 10, Zimmerman 2
St. Cloud 4, ROCORI 3
Kimball 7, Pillager 5
New London-Spicer 11, Paynesville 10
Melrose 14, Minnewaska 13
Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Fergus Falls 1
SOFTBALL
Becker 3, Zimmerman 1
Albany 5, Eden Valley-Watkins 4
Kimball 12, Maple Lake 0
Melrose 3, BOLD 2
Brainerd 2, ROCORI 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Sartell 1
St. Cloud 3, Willmar 2
St. Cloud 10, Willmar 0