Prep Basketball Scores And Schedule – Friday, February 28

The girls basketball section playoffs continued on Thursday night and the boys basketball season began to wind down in anticipation of the postseason. Here are the scores for Thursday, February 28th and a look at what is coming up this weekend.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Annandale 49, Cathedral 25

- The Crusaders' season ends with a 11-16 overall record

Fergus Falls 71, St. Cloud 13

- The Crush finish the season with a 2-25 record

Willmar 49, ROCORI 37

- ROCORI finishes the season 5-21

SATURDAY

Sartell @ St. Michael-Albertville 2 PM

Section 8AAAA

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pequot Lakes 60, Cathedral 44

-The Crusaders fall to 16-9 on the season and will host Pierz Friday night.

Bemidji 75, Tech 44

- The Tigers fall to 4-21 on the season and will play at Alexandria Friday night.

St. Michael-Albertville 61, Sartell 53

- The Sabres are now 12-13 overall this season and will wrap up the regular season at Apollo tonight.

Elsewhere in boys basketball Friday night, ROCORI visits Sauk Rapids-Rice.

