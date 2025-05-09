Prep Baseball Recaps – Thursday, May 8th

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUNDUP

THURSDAY MAY 8th

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 WILLMAR CARDINALS 3

The Spartans picked up a huge conference win over the Cardinals, they out hit them seven to four. Their pitcher Tylor Prom threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jake Stalboerger, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Jace Griffin went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.Gabe Sauza went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Noah Olmscheid went 1-for-3. Zander Folkerts had a walk, two stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Cal Heying went 1-for-2, Tyler Prom had two walks.

The Cardinals staring pitcher A. Paulson thew three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and four walks. C. Smith threw two innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and he had a strikeout. H. Sjoberg threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by H. Sjoberg, he went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and J. Ellingson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Conlan Carlson had a RBI and A. Hoppe went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. B. Riemann had walk, stolen base, hit by pitch and he scored a run and A. Paulson had walk.

SARTELL SABRES 5 ST. CLOUD CRUSH 0

The Sabres defeated their cross-town conference rivals the Crush, they out hit them seven to six including a double and a pair of sacrifice flys. Brayden Simones threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Landon Fish thew one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brady Thompson, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI, stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Brayden Simones went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Carter Stutsman went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Keaton Landowski went 3-for-3 for a RBI and Miles Simonson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mateo Segura went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Cayden Behrmann went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs.

The Crush pitcher Elijah Novak gave up six hits, three runs and four walks. Shayne Poole threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carter Williams, he went 2-for-3 with a double and Shayne Poole went 1-for-2. Drew Lieser and Jackson Sheetz both went 1-for-4 and Andrew Brown had a walk. Orion Preisler went 1-for-2 with a walk and Elijah Preisler went 1-for-1.

ROYALTON ROYALS 5 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 1

The Royals defeated their conference rival the Hawks, they out hit them nine to one, including a huge double. Sean Schmidtbauer started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up no hits, one run, seven walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Reagon Elliot, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three big RBIs. Sean Schmidtbauer went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Keaton Nelson went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Swenson went 1-for-3. Colton Burgrraff went 1-for-1, with a stolen base, hit by pitch and he scored two runs and J. Albright had walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks pitcher was Coltant Harff threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs and one walk. Max Geislinger went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base, Eli Hernandez had a stolen base. Bryce Nieman and B. Becker each had two walks, Blake Glenz had a walk and a stolen base, Lee Dziengel and J. Portner each had a walk.

ROYALTON ROYALS 8 EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 3

The Royals took conference games from the Hawks, they out hit them nine to six, including a home run and a double. K. Nelson threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Ethan Albright, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs. Reagan Elliot went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Brady Yourczek went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he scored a run. K. Nelson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Swenson had a walk and a RBI. Kirk Yourczek went 1-for-2 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Sean Schmidtbauer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Colton Burggraff had walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher G. Schmitt threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Riley Geislinger threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and one walk.

Their offense was led by C.Scheeler, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Blake Glenz went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Lee Dziengel had a RBI and Riley Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. B. Neiman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Coltant Harff went 1-for-3 with a walk. Eli Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and B. Becker had a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 11 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 3

The Flyers defeated their rivals the Otters, they out hit them nine to six including three doubles and a home run. They put up six runs in the third inning to give the pitcher great early support. Izaac Kallis threw seven innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Alex Thoma went 1-for-2 for four RBIs with a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Jake Dahlberg went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Gwost went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk, stolen base and he scored three runs. John Ahlin went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Braxten Santala had a RBI. Izack Kallis went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs, Nicholas Sprang went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Bobby Toure scored a run.

The Otters I. Holmes threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, eleven runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. L. King went 1-for-3 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. H. Powers went 2-for-4 and C. Fronning had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. J. Fronning went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and M. Johnson went 1-for-3. L. Larson had a walk and and he scored a run, B.Scheuerman was hit by a pitch and C. Wiederich had a walk and he went 1-for-2..

PIERZ PIONEERS 14 PEQUOT LAKES 3

The Pioneers out hits their foe thirteen to seven, including a big double and a triple. Nate Solinger threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Bo Woitala, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brayden Haberman went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Preston Saehr went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Grady Young went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Jackson Theilen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Nate Solinger went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks. Will Stangl went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Brecken Andres scored a run.

Owen Kruger threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, nine runs, three walks and he had four strikeouts. Connor Johnson threw two innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Taylor Morris, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Blake Spiczka went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and he scored a run. Gus Bold-Andolshek had a RBI and Kyle Kotaska went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ethan Quale went 1-for-3 and Connor Johnson went 1-for-2. Carter Loge went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Brady Dornself went 1-for-2.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 11 SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 1

The Cardinals defeated their conference rivals the Storm, they out hit them eight to four, including three big doubles. E. Zabel threw 4 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. G. Wimmer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

P. Converse went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, had a walk and he scored a run and S. Anderson went 1-for-2 for a RBI, two walks, a stolen base and he scored two runs. B. Branson went 1-for-1 with two sacrifice flys for three RBIs, two walks and he scored a run. B. Adelman went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and J. Waltzing went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. E. Zabel went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run and J. Bakeberg had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. L. Ketelsen had a walk and he scored a run, G.Wimmer had a walk and he scored a run, J. Botzek scored a run and L. Gess Norling had two walks and he scored a run.

The Storm starting pitcher was Mason Fincher, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, four walks and he had a strikeout. Jaylen Hanson threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and three walks. Robert Dusing threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits and four runs. Mason Eateneuer threw 2/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one run and two walks and Luke Weber threw 1/3 of an innings, he had a strikeout.

The Storm offense was led by Carter Riedman, he had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk, stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Nolan Hemker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Kade Gibbons went 1-for-3. Griffin Rothstein went 1-for-3 and Ethan Mader went 1-for-1. Vincent Murn was hit by a pitch and he had a walk, Shea Koster had a walk and Konnor Gullette had a walk.

PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 10 HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS 5

The Bulldogs defeated their conference rivals the Huskers, they out hit them fourteen to ten, including six doubles. Reed Johnson threw four innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Mason Hansen threw three innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by Brock Bruntlett went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Emerson Stern went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Matt Hemmingson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Eric Paulson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Reed Johnson went 2-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and he scored a run and Mason Hansen went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Esau Nelson went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Brayden VanderBeek had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Peyton Hemmesch went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Aiden Hopfer had a RBI and he scored a run.

The Huskers starting pitcher was Wyatt Novitzki, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, and he had a strikeout. Masyn Patrick threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he had three strikeouts.

The Huskers offense was led by Jaxon Bartkowicz, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Luke Bieniek went 1-for-3 with a double for a two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Maverick Novitzki went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Nolan Boeckerman went 2-for-4. Brodi Huls went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Masyn Patrick went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run. Chase Lyon had walk and a RBI, Jake Worlie went 1-for-4 and Wyatt Pilarksi went 1-for-3.

MONTICELLO MAGIC 2 BECKER BULLDOGS 0

The Magic defeated their conference rivals the Bulldogs, they out hit them five to one. Carson Deibele threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Easton Peters, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk. Cale Holthaus went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brock Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Gerad Hanle, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he had ten strikeouts. Isaac Guck threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had a strikeout. Isaac Guck went 1-for-3 and Jack Fischer had a walk.