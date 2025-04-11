Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard – Thursday, April 10th

The Cathedral baseball team blanked Albany 10-0 and the Sartell Sabres beat St. Cloud 11-4 in a pair of games played at the MAC Thursday night.

Caden Johnson led the Crusaders with a three-hit game, while Owen Fradette added five scoreless innings for Cathedral to earn the win.

Here are the other scores from Thursday, April 10th:

BASEBALL

Buffalo 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Pequot Lakes 6, Foley 3

Eden Valley-Watkins 6, ACGC 2

Becker 9, North Branch 8

ROCORI 8, Willmar 5

- Tyler Prom and Jace Griffin each had two hits for the Spartans

Royalton 8, Pillager 5

Morris Area 4, Melrose 2

SOFTBALL

Cathedral 9, Annandale 6

- Sadie Meyer had three hits for CHS and four Crusaders had a pair of hits each.

Kimball 14, Royalton 0

Sartell 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

- Marni Koosman struck out 12 on the mound for Sartell while Brynn Darling and Lauren Morse each had a a pair of hits

St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 0

Becker 10, North Branch 0

Foley 5 Milaca 4

Melrose 13, Sauk Centre 1