Prep Baseball And Softball Scoreboard – Thursday, April 10th
The Cathedral baseball team blanked Albany 10-0 and the Sartell Sabres beat St. Cloud 11-4 in a pair of games played at the MAC Thursday night.
Caden Johnson led the Crusaders with a three-hit game, while Owen Fradette added five scoreless innings for Cathedral to earn the win.
Here are the other scores from Thursday, April 10th:
BASEBALL
Buffalo 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Pequot Lakes 6, Foley 3
Eden Valley-Watkins 6, ACGC 2
Becker 9, North Branch 8
ROCORI 8, Willmar 5
- Tyler Prom and Jace Griffin each had two hits for the Spartans
Royalton 8, Pillager 5
Morris Area 4, Melrose 2
SOFTBALL
Cathedral 9, Annandale 6
- Sadie Meyer had three hits for CHS and four Crusaders had a pair of hits each.
Kimball 14, Royalton 0
Sartell 12, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
- Marni Koosman struck out 12 on the mound for Sartell while Brynn Darling and Lauren Morse each had a a pair of hits
St. Cloud 3, Brainerd 0
Becker 10, North Branch 0
Foley 5 Milaca 4
Melrose 13, Sauk Centre 1