Prep Baseball And Softball Schedule – Thursday, April 10th

A number of Central Minnesota baseball and softball teams will take the field on Thursday. While the temperature looks like it should be good for ball, there is a chance for precipitation, so maybe pack a rain coat if you head out to the ball fields.

The Cathedral baseball team and the St. Cloud Crush will both host games at the MAC on Thursday. The Crush will play against Sartell at 6 p.m., while the Crusaders welcome Albany at 7 p.m..

There is also a St. Cloud Norsemen hockey game scheduled at the MAC tonight, so keep that in mind when it comes to parking.

Elsewhere, the Sauk Rapids-Rice baseball team will play a road game at Buffalo, with first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.. The ROCORI Spartans are also on the road tonight, playing at Willmar with a 7 p.m. first pitch.

BASEBALL

Pequot Lakes @ Foley 3:30 PM

Kimball @ Holdingford 4:30 PM

ACGC @ Eden Valley-Watkins 4:30 PM

Becker @ North Branch 4:30 PM

Pillager @ Royalton 4:30 PM

Morris Area @ Melrose 5 PM

SOFTBALL

Cathedral @ Annandale 4:30 PM

ACGC @ Paynesville 4:30 PM

Kimball @ Royalton 4:30 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 4:30 PM

St. Cloud @ Brainerd 5 PM

Becker @ North Branch 5 PM

Foley @ Milaca 5 PM

Melrose @ Sauk Centre 5 PM

