SCSU Baseball Update – April 10th, 2025

SCSU HUSKIES BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SCSU HUSKIES 19 CONCORDIA ACADEMY 7

(Wednesday 9th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rival Concordia, they out hit them four to ten, including four doubles and two home runs. The Huskies put up nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to seal the win. Drayton Lou threw four innings, he gave up four runs, six walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Cole Bakkum threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Frankie Volkers threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout. Will Hess threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Wyatt Tweet, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Hayden Konkol went 2-for-3 with a double for four RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Willmis Castro went 3-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Ethan Navratil went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks and he scored three runs. Eric Bello went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Liam Moreno went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run, Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-3, with a walk and he scored three runs, Jon Pribula went 1-for-1, A. Baunkdo scored a run, Grayson Fuchs had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Reid Tigges and Wilson Zuck both had a walk.

The starting pitcher for Concordia was Sam Cooper, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits three runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Cooper Mollett threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recored a strikeout. Caden Carsen threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, and three walks. Andrew. Bowser gave up three runs and three walks and Leo Bustos threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits and four runs.

Their offense was led by Charlie Harms, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Kaden Johnson went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Koby McBroome went 2-for-2 with a triple and two walks. Noah Julian went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Trent Joles went 2-for-4 with a walk. Kal Brohmer went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Bennett McCollow had a walk and he scored a run. Eric Berg had a RBI and a walk and Will Huseman scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 7 CONCORDIA ACADEMY 6

(Wednesday April 9th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals in ten innings, they out hit them ten to eight. Their starting pitcher was AJ Price, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Kahle Key threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recored three strikeouts. Brody Richardson threw 2 1/3 innings, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Will Castro, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and a walk and Austin Baumkrer went 1-for-2. Ethan Navtratil went 3-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run and Eric Bello had a walk. Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Tae Kim went 1-for-2. Liam Moreno went 1-for-6 for a RBI and a stolen base and Jon Pribula scored a run. Blaine Guthrie had five walks and he scored two runs. Hayden Konkel went 1-for-5 and he scored a run.

Their starting pitcher was Chris Lindow, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Reece Piontek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jack Greenlun from Sartell HS threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Kal Brohmer, he went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Charlie Haarms had walk, a RBI and he scored a run. Bennett Collow went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and a walk and Will Husemann had a walk, stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Eric Berg went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs. Kaden Johnson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Koby McBroome went 1-for-3, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

NEXT GAMES:

SCSU HUSKIES @ BISMARCK

Saturday April 12th 1:30/3;30