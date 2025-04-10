Central Minnesota Junior College Baseball Update – April 10th, 2025

COMMUNITY COLLEGE ROUNDUP

SCTCC CYCLONES 3 CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 2

(Wednesday April 9th)

The Cyclones defeated a huge rival the Wood Ducks, both teams collected six hits and the Cyclones scored single runs in the 1, 2 and the 7th innings. Their starting pitcher was freshman righty Nathan Zander from Maple Lake HS. He threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Owen Hinderman a righty sophomore threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up three hits, two runs, and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Griffin Dosan, he went 1-for-3 with a home run and Luke Dam had a walk and he scored a run. Owen Hindermann went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Kinnick Christiansen went 1-for-3. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 with a triple and a walk and Hayden Frank went 1-for-3, with a walk, he scored a run and he had a sacrifice bunt. Reece Berberich went 1-for-2 he was hit by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The starting pitcher for the Wood Ducks was Seth Luther, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Aiden Keramen threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Mason McGowan threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three walks and one run.

The Wood Ducks offense was led by Conner Larson, he went 1-for-1 with double for a RBI and Joe Hansen had a walk. Caden Besener went 1-for-2, he scored a run and he was hit by a pitch and Gavin Goehner had a stolen base. Adrian Warcken went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jack Huberty went 1-for-3. Seth Tierney went 1-for-2 with a walk and Seth Nelson went 1-for-4.

CENTURY WOOD DUCKS 16 SCTCC CYCLONES 5

(Wednesday April 9th)

The WoodDucks defeated the Cyclones in game two, they out hits them twelve to eight, they put up six runs in the first and six runs in the three innings. Their starting pitcher Gavin Goehner, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Shayne Pellin threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Woodducks offense was led by Jack Erickson, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and Seth Tierney, had a walk, a RBI and he scored a run. Seth Nelson went 3-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Hunter Guenther went 2-for-2, with a walk, hit by pitch, two stolen bases and he scored four runs. Connor Larsen went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Caden Besemer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Hansen went 1-for-4 for three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Adrian Warcken had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he score a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty, freshman Carson McCain, he gave up four runs and three walks. Cole Gmahl a lefty, freshman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Kayden Swenson a righty, freshman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Jonah Schneider a righty, freshman gave up one run and a walk. Hunter Fuchs a righty, freshman Rocori HS threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs.

The Cyclones offense was led by Kinnick Christiansen, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and Luke Dam went 1-for-3. Griffin Dosan went 2-for-3 with a home run for a Rbi and Max Reis went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Gabrielson went 1-for-3 with a double and Hayden Frank was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 10 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 0

(Wednesday April 9th)

The Legends defeated their Central Division rivals the Spartans, they out hit them eleven to one and they had a pair of doubles. The starting pitcher was DeShawn Robinson, he threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Legend offense was led by Jonah DeJong, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and a stolen base and Jaden Drill went 1-for-4. Josmer Ortiz-Aponte went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Gabe Cabrera went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Connor Davis went 2-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Cooper Dack went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and. Devin Gutierrez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Isaac Hamann went 1-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs.

The Spartans starting pitcher was. H. Holtti, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, nine runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. D. Schroeder threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. C. Dozen went 1-for-1 with a walk and D. Schroeder had a walk.

ALEXANDRIA LEGENDS 9 MINNESOTA STATE SPARTANS 0

(Wednesday April 9th)

The Legends defeated their division rival the Spartans, they out hit them eleven to two, they collected three doubles. Their starting pitcher was Cullen Posch, he threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Blaine Olson threw one inning with two walks.

The Legends offense was led by Jaden Drill he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Caden Evers went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run and Brenden Bosen was hit by a pitch. Steve Heber went 1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs, and Carson Schmalz scored a run. Parker Schulz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jack Majerus went 1-for-1. Josmer Ortiz-Aponte went 2-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Will Ambrose had a walk and he scored a run. Isaac Hamann went 1-for-1 with a walk and he scored a run and Jonah DeJong had two walks and he scored two runs.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Tyson Barthel, he threw six innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dalton Heater went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Tyson Barthel had a walk, Evan Lunde had a walk and Carson Bevill was hit by a pitch.

ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 17 CENTRAL LAKES RAIDERS 4

(Wednesday April 9th)

The Golden Rams defeated their central division rivals the Raiders, they out hit them eleven to four. They collected four doubles to give their starting pitcher great support. Julian Campos threw three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Walker threw two innings to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Ty McGee, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, one walk and he scored three runs. Ryan Luster went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run and Logan Adamski had a walk and he scored a run. Craig Fierro went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Cole Swift went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Dylan Smith went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Sebastian Menchaca went 1-for-2, with a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Gabe Ottmar had two walk, a stolen base and he scored two runs.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Dan Miller, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, thirteen runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Owen threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Raiders offense was led by Logan Hass, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and a walk and Atreyu Marcelo had a walk. John Cromwell went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Justin Walters scored a run. Ethan Guck went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and Taevyn Brown was hit twice by a pitch. Dan Miller had a RBI and a walk, Brandon Burgau was hit by a pitch and Quincy Jantz had two walks.

ANOKA RAMSEY GOLDEN RAMS 10 CENTRAL LAKES RAIDERS 1

(Wednesday April 9th)

The Golden Rams defeated their division foe the Raiders, they out hit them thirteen to four. Their starting pitcher was Matt Baumann, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Logan Adamski threw one inning, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Golden Rams offense was led by Levi Michelson, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Gabe Ottmar scored a run. Sam Poser went 4-for-5 for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Dylan Smith had a walk. Craig Fierro went 2-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Collin Tollefson had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Cole Swift went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and he scored two runs and Ty McGee had a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Corwin Lawrence went 1-for-2, with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs.

The Raiders starting pitcher was Justin Walters, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Guck threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Raiders offense included Justin Walters and Quincy Jantz both went 1-for-3 with a walk. Ethan Guck went 1-for-3, Taevyn Brown was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run, Dan Miller went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Eli Owen had a walk.