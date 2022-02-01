Precinct Caucus Day in Minnesota

UNDATED -- Politically-active Minnesotans gather Tuesday night virtually and in-person for precinct caucuses.

Chairman Ken Martin says over 70 percent of the Minnesota D-F-L Party's caucuses have decided to go "contactless".

"The vast majority of the ones that have chosen to continue with in-person caucuses are in Greater Minnesota, and they felt that they could keep people safe."

Martin labels Republicans' in-person caucuses "super-spreaders."

Minnesota G-O-P Executive Director Mike Lonergan responds.

"Minnesotans have had enough of the Democrats and their mandates, and we trust our communities to do what's right, and make their own decisions and meet and participate in the caucus process."

Of particular interest tonight is the Republicans' straw poll in the governor's race. While Democrats' candidate will almost certainly be Tim Walz, a number of Republicans are vying for their party's nomination and the field could grow still more.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.