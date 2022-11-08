Update: Powerball Numbers Drawn, $50K Ticket Sold in Waite Park

DES MOINES, Iowa (WJON News) - The numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball Jackpot have finally been announced.

The numbers are 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56 with the red Powerball 10.

The announcement comes Tuesday morning after being delayed from Monday night.

Lottery officials say there was no jackpot winner from the latest drawing. That means the grand prize for Wednesday night’s drawing will now be worth an estimated $2.3 billion.

However, there are four $50,000 winners in Minnesota including a ticket sold at the Kwik Trip at 458 Great Oak Drive in Waite Park. The other $50K tickets in Minnesota were sold in Alexandria, Plymouth, and St. Paul.

