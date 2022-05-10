Popular Diner in Waite Park Reopens With Limited Hours

During COVID we all know that the restaurant and hospitality industry was hit the hardest. There were so many people that were out of work, and when many of the businesses that closed tried to reopen, or when it was deemed safe to reopen, there was a worker shortage. There is still a worker shortage in some instances.

There were and for some industries still is a supply chain delay. This can also cause problems when trying to get product for your customers.

The Park Diner in Waite Park was one of those businesses that had to close temporarily due to the worker shortage. I had heard comments where people were thinking that they were closing permanently. The sign clearly said "temporary". But in this economy, that can be a question.

The good news is that they are now open again. They made an announcement on their Facebook page earlier this month.

We're back! Park Diner is now open Tuesday-Sunday from 7:30 am to 2 pm. We will be closed on Mondays. We've missed you and we look forward to seeing all of you soon! Posted by Park Diner on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

There will be limited hours. Mondays the diner will remain closed. Tuesday through Sunday they will be open from 7:30am until 2pm. Their breakfast is great and priced nicely, so make plans to visit the Park Diner in Waite Park the next time you are out and about and would like a delicious breakfast or stop in for a bite to eat for lunch.

