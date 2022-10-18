Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl

OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area.

Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September.

Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to reach out to Detective Quinlan at the Owatonna Police Department.

For more information, see the poster here.

