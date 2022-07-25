Police Respond to Shots Fire Call in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids police responded to a shots fired call early Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 2:00 a.m. at the El Loro Restaurant and Bar along Benton Drive.

Police chief Perry Beise says officers were a few blocks away when they heard reports of gun shots fired in the area.

By the time officers arrived, most people had left. Witnesses say a fight had broken out prior to the shots being fired.

Authorities say several shell casings were found in the parking lot, but it's unknown who shot the gun.

Police say no one was hurt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sauk Rapids police department 320-258-2541.