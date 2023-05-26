Police: Repeat Offender Arrested Again in Willmar

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Just four days after being sentenced to probation and a $50 fine, Willmar police say a man was arrested again for an alleged shooting in a drive-by.

Just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to a drive-by shooting. The caller says a man known to him shot a handgun at him from another vehicle. He provided a description and a license plate of the person and vehicle. Officers made contact with the suspect and recovered a handgun with the serial number removed.

He's been identified as 21-year-old Weheliye Gaal of Willmar. Police say Gaal has a history of arrests for weapons possession and violence.

On Friday, May 19th Gaal was sentenced by the court to a $50 fine, five years probation, 80 hours community service, and credit for 24 days in jail for a felony threats and violence charge and possession of drug paraphernalia for a September incident.

