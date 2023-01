WHITE BEAR LAKE (WJON News) -- An officer from the White Bear Lake Police Department was shot Tuesday night.

At about 10:00 p.m. officers were trying to make an arrest when shots were fired. The officer that was hit by the gunfire was taken to a hospital for surgery. The White Bear Lake Police Department says he is in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested.

No other information has been released by the department.