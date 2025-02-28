Play Ball! Youth Baseball Camp In St. Cloud Throughout March

The Starz of Tomorrow Baseball Academy is hosting a three-session spring baseball clinic at St. Cloud State University's Husky Dome. The sessions will take place on March 1st, 8th and 15th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The camps are open to kids who are in grades 4-12 and promises nine hours of baseball instruction, followed by a pizza party after each session.

Starz of Tomorrow:

Our camps range from youth instructional camps and specialty clinics, up to high school fall leagues and team camps. The mechanics and drills that are taught at our camps are used with a hands-on approach. We are determined to provide the best possible learning experience for our campers in a fun atmosphere. Our camps and clinics are held at the St. Cloud State University Husky Dome, Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud, MN, Bob Cross Baseball Complex in Sauk Rapids, the NEW “Baseball Shed” in Buffalo, the Maple Grove Sports Dome and various other top baseball facilities in Central Minnesota. We use the Husky Dome during winter and early spring sessions and the other complexes during summer and fall sessions.

The camps are directed by St. Cloud State University baseball coach Pat Dolan and his Huskies coaching staff. The Starz of Tomorrow Baseball Academy has operated since 1991.

The cost for the camp, which includes nine hours of baseball instruction, is just $100. A link to register can be found in the embedded Facebook post above, or AT THIS LINK.

