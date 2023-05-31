It's that time of year when everyone is planting their garden, getting new plants and herbs to cook with, or just enjoying the seasonal flowers and other plants.

There is a place in Minnesota that serves as possibly the biggest and maybe the best place to get all of these things as well as an Adventure Farm which opens in a couple of weeks. Perfect for a family trip just about an hour from St. Cloud in Lino Lakes.

Waldoch Farm Garden Center is open April through October with various hours depending on the day, closed on Tuesdays. The Joyner Adventure Farm opens June 15th and has so many things that would be perfect for people of all ages to enjoy.

The Joyner Adventure Farm includes (depending on the time of year) barnyard attractions, sunflowers, honeybee experience, corn maze, pumpkin patch and food. Obviously some of these things are focused for Fall, but there are things to do all summer long leading up to October.

There is fresh produce of all kinds, and you can pick your own. The Garden Center provides anything you'd want as far as plants go. Annuals, perennials, shrubs, house plants, and unique garden décor.

The Joyner Adventure Farm does have an admission cost. You can buy a season pass, or you can choose to buy a day pass. The season passes would be the most economical way to go if you plan on going several times during the summer/fall. Those passes are just $46. The day passes are just $10.99. Even though the Joyner Adventure Farm doesn't open for a couple of weeks, on June 15, you can buy the passes now in advance.

The Waldoch Farm is great for field trips, birthday parties and other various family & friend getaways.

