Plane Breaks Through Ice on Upper Red Lake

UPPER RED LAKE (WJON News) -- A pilot and passenger are safe after their single-engine airplane broke through the ice Tuesday morning on Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office says the two people flew from Grand Rapids to the lake to ice fish.

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office

Deputies say the pilot found what was thought to be a safe landing spot but had difficulty slowing the plane down.

It slid into an area of shallow ice and the nose broke through.

Other people ice fishing helped the pilot and passenger to shore.

