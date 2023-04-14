Phase 2 Of 19th Avenue Road Project in Sartell to Begin Monday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Starting Monday, crews will begin phase two of the 19th Avenue South reconstruction project in Sartell.

Phase two of the project will focus on the north side, from 12th Street South to the roundabout at 6th Street South.

The project includes finishing up water lines, sewer mains, storm water improvements and a new bike trail.

City officials say 15th Street South will be opened to cross 19th Avenue South. The access to 12th Street South will be closed during this phase.

Detours will use Pinecone Road instead of County Roads 133 and 4 and the County will be construction a roundabout at the intersection.

The second phase of the 19th Avenue project is scheduled to be open to traffic in late October.

For all things related to the project, please visit the city's "Projects" page.

