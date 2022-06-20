The 4th of July holiday is coming up which means lots of celebrations, BBQs, family gatherings, town celebrations and all of these things will usually include fireworks of some sort.

While most people look forward to this and have their "oohs and ahhs" all ready to go. But for others, this is a source of anxiety. Some people have severe PTSD that can be triggered by fireworks and other people have pets that are afraid of the sound of fireworks and will duck and cover as soon as they hear them.

Luckily, if you get anxiety from the fireworks or if your pet does, there are some other things that you can do around the holiday that do not involve fireworks.

All of the state parks in Minnesota do not allow any sort of fireworks. So, this might be the perfect time to go on a road trip, do some hiking, camping and visit a state park or two.

Speaking of camping, there are several state parks that allow camping, and have sites still available. The last two years they have been overwhelmed with people camping, mostly because of the pandemic, and this was something you could still do. But now that most everything is open and available, there isn't as much of a run on the camping sites. So, score for people who would like to get away from the fireworks, or who have pets who are afraid of the fireworks.

The only downside is that some people like to set off fireworks all around the 4th of July holiday. This can be scary for pets. Sometimes getting a thunder jacket will help with the anxiety.

