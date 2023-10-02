Pedestrian Struck By Car in Wright County
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being struck by a car.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:20 p.m. Sunday in Monticello.
A car driven by 85-year-old Ronald Begin of Monticello was going east on 7th Street West attempting to turn northbound onto Highway 25 when he hit the walker.
Thirty-eight-year-old Nicole Walters of Shakopee was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
