PATTY WETTERLING'S NEW MEMOIR COMING SOON

Patty Wetterling, the mother of Jacob Wetterling, has a new memoir entitled, "Dear Jacob: A Mother's Journey of Hope" which she co-authored with Joy Baker, to be released on October 17th, 2023.

Patty and Joy will be signing copies of the book ahead of the official release date at the 'Running Home' event taking place in October 2023. Earlybird registration is closing on July 31st, 2023, so now is the time to sign up for this important event.

Get our free mobile app

Running Home stands for "Hope for our Missing and Exploited Children." Everyone is invited to walk, run or roll to send a message to the world that our lost, and missing family members have not been forgotten, and that everyone has a right to be safe.

The event will be virtual and in-person. The virtual event will be taking place between October 10th - October 11th. The number 11 stands for #11forJacob, and October 22nd represents the day that Jacob was taken from us in the year of 1989.

RUNNING HOME EVENT DETAILS

Everyone is invited to join in the race, either virtually or in person, to remember children, and support the missing through the JWRC. (Jaco Wetterling Resource Center).

The In-person race will be taking place on Saturday, October 14th. The walk/run will be either a 5k or an 11k, and will take place at:

Lake Phalen Park

1600 Phalen Drive

St. Paul, MN 55106

Morrison Media, LLC/Youtube

REGISTER TODAY

If you would like to participate in this event and get your signed copy of Patty and Joy's book, you can register now by clicking HERE.

There are many different levels of registration, with the lowest being $20. (This level does not include a T-shirt). We hope to see everyone at this very important event in October.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state Using March 2019 data from the Social Security Administration Stacker compiled a list of the most popular names in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C., according to their 2018 SSA rankings. The top five boy names and top five girl names are listed for each state, as well as the number of babies born in 2018 with that name. Historically common names like Michael only made the top five in three states, while the less common name Harper ranks in the top five for 22 states.

Curious what names are trending in your home state? Keep reading to see if your name made the top five -- or to find inspiration for naming your baby.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">