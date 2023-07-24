Patty Wetterling To Release First Book During ‘Running Home’ 11K In St. Paul
PATTY WETTERLING'S NEW MEMOIR COMING SOON
Patty Wetterling, the mother of Jacob Wetterling, has a new memoir entitled, "Dear Jacob: A Mother's Journey of Hope" which she co-authored with Joy Baker, to be released on October 17th, 2023.
Patty and Joy will be signing copies of the book ahead of the official release date at the 'Running Home' event taking place in October 2023. Earlybird registration is closing on July 31st, 2023, so now is the time to sign up for this important event.
Running Home stands for "Hope for our Missing and Exploited Children." Everyone is invited to walk, run or roll to send a message to the world that our lost, and missing family members have not been forgotten, and that everyone has a right to be safe.
The event will be virtual and in-person. The virtual event will be taking place between October 10th - October 11th. The number 11 stands for #11forJacob, and October 22nd represents the day that Jacob was taken from us in the year of 1989.
RUNNING HOME EVENT DETAILS
Everyone is invited to join in the race, either virtually or in person, to remember children, and support the missing through the JWRC. (Jaco Wetterling Resource Center).
The In-person race will be taking place on Saturday, October 14th. The walk/run will be either a 5k or an 11k, and will take place at:
Lake Phalen Park
1600 Phalen Drive
St. Paul, MN 55106
Morrison Media, LLC/Youtube
REGISTER TODAY
If you would like to participate in this event and get your signed copy of Patty and Joy's book, you can register now by clicking HERE.
There are many different levels of registration, with the lowest being $20. (This level does not include a T-shirt). We hope to see everyone at this very important event in October.
