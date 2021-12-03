Part of MN Could Get More Than Half Foot of Snow this Weekend

UNDATED -- The northern third of Minnesota will be under a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday night into Sunday night.

The National Weather Service continues to monitor the potential for accumulating snowfall for much of the region this weekend.

The potential for plowable snow is increasing for portions of our region! There is still uncertainty regarding the storm track, which will impact snowfall amounts.

At this point, it appears that the most likely area to see the highest accumulating snow is over northern Minnesota, especially along the North Shore of Lake Superior due to lake enhancement and also along portions of the South Shore due to lake effects that may linger into Monday!

The best thing to do right now is to be prepared, especially if you have travel plans this weekend. Keep up with the latest forecasts at weather.gov/duluth!