Parents Thinking of Going Back to School Have Help

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Parents thinking of heading back to school have a tool to help with child care.

The Minnesota Office of Higher Education reminds parents the Postsecondary Child Care Grant is available at participating schools.

If a family qualifies, parents can receive up to $6,500 per child to offset childcare costs.

For more details on the application, click here.

For eligibility rules and a list of participating schools, click here.