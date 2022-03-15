Pardon Me While I Vent About What’s Happening In The World

WHAT IS HAPPENING?

Do you wake up these days and think to yourself, "What is going to happen to our world?." I feel like I've heard it from my grandparents when I was young, I heard it from my parents when I was a little bit older, and now I'm saying it. There is always a fear of the world falling apart. What the heck is wrong with human beings? If we are creatures of reason, if we love our mothers and fathers and children, we would find a way to live in peace. But it doesn't seem to work that way.

Is it just a matter of time before the nuclear weapons fly? What are we supposed to be doing during a time like this?

STOP. LOOK. LISTEN

First of all, some of the things we probably should have been doing anyway. Spend time with those you love. Listen to them. Tell them you love them. Look up at the stars in the sky. Watch a sunrise and sunset. Stop working so much and enjoy the life you have now because there is no telling how long you'll have it.

Lots of people say they just turn off the news because they don't want to hear about what is happening in the world around us. We all want to hear the good things. Is that the humane thing to do?

I don't know the answer. I know that I feel helpless at times. I wonder and worry about what our world will look like a year from now; a day from now; a week from now; and why in the world we can't just live as peacefully as possible.

OUR RESPONSIBILITY

The one thing we can ALL do is be better people. Be kind to each other right here at home. Be understanding. Watch our kids and make sure they aren't being bullies. If you have money and want to help those on the other side of the planet, do it. If you can't afford it, don't do it. Just be a good person. Be kind to people in traffic. Be kind to the person who serves you at the restaurant even if things aren't perfect.

If you are looking for ways to help organizations, you can click HERE and learn how to help. In the meantime, if you are looking for a challenge, find a way to be a kinder YOU today. It might be harder than you think.

