Oxton To be Sworn In As New St. Cloud Police Chief

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud will officially have a new police chief Monday evening.

Jeff Oxton will be sworn in as the city's top cop during the St. Cloud City Council meeting.

He takes over for Blair Anderson who held the job for the past 10 years.

Oxton has been a member of the St. Cloud Police Department for 27 years.

Also, Monday Commander Brett Mushatt will be sworn in as the Assistant Police Chief replacing Oxton. He has been a member of the St. Cloud PD since 2002.

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis announced the promotion of both men earlier this year.