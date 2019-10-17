Ovie and the Franchise [PODCAST]

Today Ovie and I discussed whether the Wild or Timberwolves are looking at a better season.  Dave is not a fan of the direction the Wild are taking the sees the Timberwolves as a more exciting team this season.  Neither team is likely to be a playoff team however.  Listen below.

 

The Vikings are faced with another challenging game this week when they play at Detroit.  Minnesota is 4-2 and could move into great position with a win at Detroit followed by a win against Washington next Thursday.  The Redskins have been miserable.

