Ovie and the Franchise [PODCAST]

Today Ovie and I discussed whether the Wild or Timberwolves are looking at a better season. Dave is not a fan of the direction the Wild are taking the sees the Timberwolves as a more exciting team this season. Neither team is likely to be a playoff team however. Listen below.

The Vikings are faced with another challenging game this week when they play at Detroit. Minnesota is 4-2 and could move into great position with a win at Detroit followed by a win against Washington next Thursday. The Redskins have been miserable.