Nearly An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Over the Weekend

UNDATED -- We officially had nearly an inch of rain in St. Cloud on Saturday and Sunday.

The National Weather Service says we had .59 of an inch of rain on Saturday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We had another .32 of an inch of rain on Sunday.

We're now at .99 inches of rain for the month of August, which is close to normal for the month so far.

For the summer months of June, July and August we're up to 8.63 inches of rain, which is .45 inches above normal.

For the entire year, we're up to 22.38 inches of precipitation, which is 4.93 inches above normal.

The Willmar area received over three inches of rain on Saturday.