Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud on Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- The rain on Saturday morning in St. Cloud brought us just over a half-inch of rain. The National Weather Service says we officially had .57 inches of rain.

For the month, we've had 2.50 inches of rain from our April showers. We're .61 inches above normal for the month.

The high temperature on Saturday was 75 degrees in St. Cloud. Warm, but not close to a record, that was 88 for the day back in 1913.

Temperatures will once again be well below normal for the upcoming week. Overnight lows Sunday through Wednesday morning will fall to or just below freezing.

If you've done any early planting, remember to cover up or bring any sensitive plants inside.

We will dry out through midweek before shower chances increase heading into the weekend.

The snow during the winter and our wet spring are helping to alleviate the severe drought from last year. The U.S. Drought Monitor says just two percent of the state is still in a moderate drought, and 34 percent is considered abnormally dry.